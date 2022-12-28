Who's Playing
Orlando @ Detroit
Current Records: Orlando 13-22; Detroit 8-28
What to Know
The Orlando Magic might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It looks like Orlando must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by a decisive 129-110 margin. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of point guard Cole Anthony, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 142-131. Despite the loss, Detroit got a solid performance out of center Isaiah Stewart, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards. Stewart had some trouble finding his footing against the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Orlando is now 13-22 while the Pistons sit at 8-28. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 110.3 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Detroit have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
