Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Detroit

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-3; Detroit 1-7

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since February 9th. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Little Caesars Arena. The Nets should still be feeling good after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Thursday, losing 109-98. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 27 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 117-108. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 32 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 1-7 while Brooklyn sits at 5-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Nets' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.