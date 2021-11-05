Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Detroit
Current Records: Brooklyn 5-3; Detroit 1-7
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since February 9th. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Little Caesars Arena. The Nets should still be feeling good after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Thursday, losing 109-98. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 27 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 117-108. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 32 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Detroit is now 1-7 while Brooklyn sits at 5-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Nets' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.
- Oct 31, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Detroit 91
- Mar 26, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Detroit 95
- Feb 09, 2021 - Detroit 122 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 29, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83