Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Detroit
Current Records: Minnesota 20-21; Detroit 11-33
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Minnesota will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 on Sunday. Point guard D'Angelo Russell (22 points) and shooting guard Anthony Edwards (21 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 147-116, which was the final score in Detroit's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-43. Point guard Killian Hayes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Detroit's defeat took them down to 11-33 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 20-21. Allowing an average of 119.68 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won nine out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Detroit 116 vs. Minnesota 104
- Feb 06, 2022 - Minnesota 118 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 03, 2022 - Minnesota 128 vs. Detroit 117
- May 11, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 23, 2020 - Minnesota 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 11, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Detroit 114
- Mar 06, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 19, 2018 - Detroit 129 vs. Minnesota 123
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 100 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Detroit 122 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Detroit 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 09, 2016 - Detroit 117 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 31, 2015 - Detroit 115 vs. Minnesota 90
- Nov 20, 2015 - Detroit 96 vs. Minnesota 86