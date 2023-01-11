Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Detroit

Current Records: Minnesota 20-21; Detroit 11-33

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Minnesota will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 on Sunday. Point guard D'Angelo Russell (22 points) and shooting guard Anthony Edwards (21 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 147-116, which was the final score in Detroit's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-43. Point guard Killian Hayes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Detroit's defeat took them down to 11-33 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 20-21. Allowing an average of 119.68 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.