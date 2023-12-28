Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: San Antonio 4-25, Portland 8-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.58

What to Know

The Spurs and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The San Antonio Spurs will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Spurs are hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 130-118 to Utah on Tuesday. The Spurs got off to an early lead (up 15 with 3:20 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took down Sacramento 130-113. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Trail Blazers have managed all season.

The Trail Blazers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Duop Reath, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reath has scored all season.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 4-25. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 8-21.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 28th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-17-1 against the spread).

The Spurs skirted past the Trail Blazers 129-127 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Spurs since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Portland is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Portland and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.