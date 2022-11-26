Who's Playing

Dallas @ Toronto

Current Records: Dallas 9-8; Toronto 9-9

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Scotiabank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Dallas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 125-112 margin. Point guard Luka Doncic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 42 points and nine assists along with eight boards.

As for Toronto, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 112-98 bruising from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of point guard Malachi Flynn, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-10-2 against the spread when favored.

Dallas is now 9-8 while Toronto sits at 9-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks come into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.1. But the Raptors rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.82

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.