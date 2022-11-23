Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 8-10; Toronto 9-8
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. The Raptors are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-122. Toronto's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards, and power forward Scottie Barnes, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes.
As for Brooklyn, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 115-106. Despite their defeat, Brooklyn got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Ben Simmons, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 assists along with seven boards, was the best among equals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put the Raptors at 9-8 and the Nets at 8-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Brooklyn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.55
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toronto 109 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 28, 2022 - Toronto 133 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 14, 2021 - Toronto 0 vs. Brooklyn 0
- Nov 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 21, 2021 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Brooklyn 0 vs. Toronto 0
- Feb 12, 2020 - Toronto 0 vs. Brooklyn 0
- Feb 08, 2020 - Brooklyn 0 vs. Toronto 0
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 0 vs. Brooklyn 0
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 0 vs. Toronto 0
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 0 vs. Brooklyn 0