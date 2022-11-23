Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 8-10; Toronto 9-8

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. The Raptors are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-122. Toronto's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards, and power forward Scottie Barnes, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes.

As for Brooklyn, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 115-106. Despite their defeat, Brooklyn got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Ben Simmons, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 assists along with seven boards, was the best among equals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put the Raptors at 9-8 and the Nets at 8-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Brooklyn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league.

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.

-110

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.