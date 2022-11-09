Who's Playing

Houston @ Toronto

Current Records: Houston 2-9; Toronto 6-5

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Toronto received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 111-97 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Orlando Magic 134-127 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Houston was shooting guard Jalen Green, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Houston's victory lifted them to 2-9 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Allowing an average of 117.91 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.93

Odds

The Raptors are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Toronto.