Who's Playing
Houston @ Toronto
Current Records: Houston 2-9; Toronto 6-5
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Toronto received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 111-97 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Orlando Magic 134-127 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Houston was shooting guard Jalen Green, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Houston's victory lifted them to 2-9 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Allowing an average of 117.91 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.93
Odds
The Raptors are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Toronto.
- Apr 08, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 10, 2022 - Toronto 139 vs. Houston 120
- Mar 22, 2021 - Houston 117 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 26, 2021 - Toronto 122 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 05, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 05, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Toronto 95
- Jan 25, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Toronto 119
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 08, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. Toronto 122
- Nov 23, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 06, 2016 - Houston 113 vs. Toronto 107