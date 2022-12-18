Who's Playing
Golden State @ Toronto
Current Records: Golden State 14-16; Toronto 13-16
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 6 p.m. ET to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Golden State ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Friday, losing 118-106. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kevon Looney, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 11 boards, and nine assists. Looney's performance made up for a slower contest against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Toronto lost 119-116 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday on a last-minute deep three from Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving as the clock expired. Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 39 points along with five rebounds.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The losses put the Warriors at 14-16 and Toronto at 13-16. Golden State and Toronto are both 8-7 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.85
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 19 games against Toronto.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Toronto 119 vs. Golden State 100
- Nov 21, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 02, 2021 - Toronto 130 vs. Golden State 77
- Jan 10, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 05, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Golden State 113
- Jun 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Golden State 110
- Jun 10, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Jun 07, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Golden State 92
- Jun 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Golden State 109
- Jun 02, 2019 - Golden State 109 vs. Toronto 104
- May 30, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Golden State 109
- Dec 12, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Golden State 93
- Nov 29, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Golden State 128
- Jan 13, 2018 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 125
- Oct 25, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Toronto 112
- Dec 28, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 16, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 05, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 17, 2015 - Golden State 115 vs. Toronto 110