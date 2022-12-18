Who's Playing

Golden State @ Toronto

Current Records: Golden State 14-16; Toronto 13-16

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 6 p.m. ET to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Golden State ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Friday, losing 118-106. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kevon Looney, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 11 boards, and nine assists. Looney's performance made up for a slower contest against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto lost 119-116 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday on a last-minute deep three from Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving as the clock expired. Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 39 points along with five rebounds.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put the Warriors at 14-16 and Toronto at 13-16. Golden State and Toronto are both 8-7 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.85

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 19 games against Toronto.