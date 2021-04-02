Who's Playing
Golden State @ Toronto
Current Records: Golden State 23-25; Toronto 18-30
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
The Raptors came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 113-103. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 116-109. One thing holding the Dubs back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Toronto is now 18-30 while the Warriors sit at 23-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors are stumbling into the matchup with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.2 on average. The Dubs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Golden State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Toronto.
- Jan 10, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 05, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Golden State 113
- Jun 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Golden State 110
- Jun 10, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Jun 07, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Golden State 92
- Jun 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Golden State 109
- Jun 02, 2019 - Golden State 109 vs. Toronto 104
- May 30, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Golden State 109
- Dec 12, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Golden State 93
- Nov 29, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Golden State 128
- Jan 13, 2018 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 125
- Oct 25, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Toronto 112
- Dec 28, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 16, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 05, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 17, 2015 - Golden State 115 vs. Toronto 110