Who's Playing

Golden State @ Toronto

Current Records: Golden State 23-25; Toronto 18-30

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

The Raptors came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 113-103. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 116-109. One thing holding the Dubs back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Toronto is now 18-30 while the Warriors sit at 23-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors are stumbling into the matchup with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.2 on average. The Dubs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Toronto.