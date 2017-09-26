Report: High-profile NBA agency raided by FBI amid NCAA basketball investigation

Amid an FBI probe into fraud and corruption in college basketball, ASM Sports agency, which represents dozens of current and former NBA players, was raided on Tuesday according to Darren Heitner of Forbes.

Sources: Basketball agency ASM Sports was raided today. FBI had warrant, took Andy Miller's computer. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 26, 2017

Andy Miller, a prominent agent with the company who represents Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Myles Turner, Austin Rivers and many others, reportedly had his computer confiscated by the FBI.

FBI documents show a connection between several of the college basketball coaches arrested on Tuesday and Christian Dawkins, who worked for ASM until he was terminated in May.

Still going thru the court docs...



FBI has a list of coaches who've dealt closely w/ the sports agent (Christian Dawkins) arrested today pic.twitter.com/BN9DAd1dXk — Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) September 26, 2017

More details from the FBI allegations: Bland met with Christian Dawkins, the former NBA agent, this July in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/mFFR7EKOwM — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 26, 2017

Ten individuals connected to two separate but related schemes have been charged and arrested -- four of them are current college basketball assistant coaches. Federal officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing.