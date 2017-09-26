Report: High-profile NBA agency raided by FBI amid NCAA basketball investigation
ASM represents dozens of NBA players, including Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka
Amid an FBI probe into fraud and corruption in college basketball, ASM Sports agency, which represents dozens of current and former NBA players, was raided on Tuesday according to Darren Heitner of Forbes.
Andy Miller, a prominent agent with the company who represents Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Myles Turner, Austin Rivers and many others, reportedly had his computer confiscated by the FBI.
FBI documents show a connection between several of the college basketball coaches arrested on Tuesday and Christian Dawkins, who worked for ASM until he was terminated in May.
Ten individuals connected to two separate but related schemes have been charged and arrested -- four of them are current college basketball assistant coaches. Federal officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing.
