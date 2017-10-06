Report: Warriors submit bid to host future All-Star Game in new San Francisco arena

It's been 17 years and counting since the Warriors have last hosted an All-Star Game. They're now reportedly attempting to be hosts once again for possibly the 2021 season. According to ESPN, the Warriors have submitted a bid to host the All-Star Game in their new arena in San Francisco.

With Los Angeles hosting the event in 2018, and Charlotte in 2019, the earliest San Francisco will be able to host the event would be 2020. That matches up around the time the new arena will open, but sources say that the bid is most likely for 2021.

With Chase Center scheduled to be the new home of the Golden State Warriors in time for the 2019-20 season, the team has submitted a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN. The bid submission year is murky. However, league sources say the earliest it would be is for 2021.

While franchise value doesn't always translate to being awarded an All-Star Game, the NBA may consider this a reward for the franchise's jump to prominence over the last decade. Golden State has become one of the NBA's most valuable franchises and that was certainly not the case back in 2000. Their rise has been remarkable.

However, fans that live in the Oakland area are probably disappointed Golden State is going to wait until it moves to San Francisco before hosting.