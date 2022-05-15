The Boston Celtics will be getting a key contributor back for Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, as center Robert Williams is available for the game and will come off the bench, the team announced before tipoff. Williams missed the last three games of the series with left knee soreness. He was upgraded to questionable on Saturday before being cleared on Sunday.

Williams injured his left knee after colliding with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3. Scans of the knee showed that there was no structural damage, which was obviously good news for both Williams and the Celtics organization. This is the same knee Williams had surgery on back in March after tearing his meniscus, which forced him to miss a month. Celtics coach Ime Udoka, however, assured that this latest injury didn't stem from the surgery.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"He got his knee scanned and everything structurally is good." Udoka said before Game 6 Friday. "Looks fine. The swelling went down but he still had some soreness and pain. Revealed that he has a small bone bruise from collision he took in Game 3. Structurally he's fine from the surgery; it's just that's where the swelling and soreness came from."

Even though he's not starting, having Williams back will be a big boon for Boston as he is an excellent rim protector. Plus, Williams being available helps give Boston more size to contend with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has had a dominant series against Boston. In Williams' absence, Grant Williams has stepped in to fill his shoes, and he's done an admirable job on defense to make things a bit tougher on Giannis. But, with their season hanging in the balance, the Celtics could use every able body that they have in order to try and send Milwaukee home for good Sunday afternoon.