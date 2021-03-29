Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 21-22; Houston 13-32
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Houston and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Houston made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday and carried off a 129-107 victory. With Houston ahead 74-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Shooting guard Kevin Porter (25 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 126-110 margin. Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 16 points.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 14-31 ATS, to cover the spread.
Houston took a serious blow against Memphis in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 133-84. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.
