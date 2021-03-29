Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 21-22; Houston 13-32

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Houston and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday and carried off a 129-107 victory. With Houston ahead 74-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Shooting guard Kevin Porter (25 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 126-110 margin. Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 16 points.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 14-31 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston took a serious blow against Memphis in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 133-84. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.