Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 37-23; Houston 13-48

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.57 points per game. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the matchup is anything like Memphis' 129-122 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The night started off rough for the Rockets on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 133-112 walloping at the Denver Nuggets' hands. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-54. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Tari Eason, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, taking their contest 121-109. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 39 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Memphis' win lifted them to 37-23 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 13-48. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Houston.