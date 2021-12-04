Through 1 Quarter

The Houston Rockets are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. After one quarter neither team has the contest in the bag, but the Rockets lead 31-26 over the Orlando Magic. Point guard Kevin Porter has led the way so far for Houston, as he has eight points and five assists.

Houston and Orlando came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Houston can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Orlando's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Houston

Current Records: Orlando 5-18; Houston 5-16

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 9-3 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, the Rockets have finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-110. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate had a stellar game for Houston as he posted a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat the Denver Nuggets 108-103 on Wednesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-47 deficit. Orlando's point guard Cole Anthony filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston is now 5-16 while the Magic sit at 5-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 111.9 on average. Orlando has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 100 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.58

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 12 games against Orlando.

Apr 18, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Orlando 110

Jan 08, 2021 - Houston 132 vs. Orlando 90

Mar 08, 2020 - Orlando 126 vs. Houston 106

Dec 13, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Orlando 107

Jan 27, 2019 - Houston 103 vs. Orlando 98

Jan 13, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Houston 109

Jan 30, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. Orlando 107

Jan 03, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Orlando 98

Feb 07, 2017 - Houston 128 vs. Orlando 104

Jan 06, 2017 - Houston 100 vs. Orlando 93

Dec 23, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Houston 101

Nov 04, 2015 - Houston 119 vs. Orlando 114

Injury Report for Houston

Christian Wood: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Kevin Porter: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)

Usman Garuba: Out (Thigh)

Jalen Green: Out (Hamstring)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Orlando