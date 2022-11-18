Who's Playing

Indiana @ Houston

Current Records: Indiana 7-6; Houston 3-12

What to Know

This Friday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Wednesday as they won 125-113. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Haliburton has had at least 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Houston Rockets proved too difficult a challenge. Houston bagged a 101-92 win. The top scorers for the Rockets were point guard Kevin Porter (17 points) and shooting guard Jalen Green (17 points).

The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Indiana up to 7-6 and Houston to 3-12. Indiana is 3-3 after wins this season, Houston 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston.