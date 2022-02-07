Through 2 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Houston Rockets have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans 56-49.

Center Christian Wood has led the way so far for the Rockets, as he has 14 points and two assists along with six rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Alperen Sengun's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

New Orleans has enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Jaxson Hayes and shooting guard Josh Hart. The former has 13 points in addition to four boards, while the latter has seven points and four assists along with two rebounds. A double-double would be Hart's third in a row.

The Pelicans haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 75% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Houston

Current Records: New Orleans 20-32; Houston 15-37

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 113-105. New Orleans got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was center Jaxson Hayes out in front dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston's and the San Antonio Spurs' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 74-52 in the second half. The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 131-106 punch to the gut against the Spurs. Houston was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Josh Christopher, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston's defeat took them down to 15-37 while New Orleans' victory pulled them up to 20-32. Allowing an average of 116.96 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.

Dec 05, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. New Orleans 108

Apr 04, 2021 - New Orleans 122 vs. Houston 115

Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101

Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112

Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109

Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112

Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116

Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123

Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90

Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116

Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104

Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112

Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91

Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101

Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113

Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123

Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107

Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112

Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99

Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100

Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95

Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108

Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101

Injury Report for Houston

Kevin Porter: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Eric Gordon: Out (Heel)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for New Orleans