Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Houston

Current Records: Phoenix 16-11; Houston 8-18

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Houston Rockets. If the matchup is anything like Houston's 122-121 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-124. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of point guard Chris Paul, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday. Houston can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 30 points along with seven boards.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Houston's victory lifted them to 8-18 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 16-11. Allowing an average of 116.23 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.