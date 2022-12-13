Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Houston
Current Records: Phoenix 16-11; Houston 8-18
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Houston Rockets. If the matchup is anything like Houston's 122-121 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-124. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of point guard Chris Paul, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday. Houston can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 30 points along with seven boards.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Houston's victory lifted them to 8-18 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 16-11. Allowing an average of 116.23 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Houston 122 vs. Phoenix 121
- Oct 30, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 16, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 16, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 121
- Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89
- Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111
- Apr 12, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Houston 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130
- Jan 20, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 07, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Houston 91
- Dec 21, 2019 - Houston 139 vs. Phoenix 125
- Dec 07, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102
- Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116
- Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115
- Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111
- Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100
- Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105