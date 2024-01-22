Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Atlanta 18-24, Sacramento 23-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Hawks and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hawks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. Their painful 116-95 loss to Cleveland might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Hawks have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 126-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 244-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their defeat, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Huerter, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Huerter scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Keegan Murray, who scored 27 points along with nine rebounds.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 18-24. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-18.

The Kings are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Trae Young is out with an injury to his concussion. The last time Young took on the Kings was back in December of 2023, where he scored 24 points along with nine assists and four steals. Despite his strong showing, Atlanta still fell 117-110 to Sacramento.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.