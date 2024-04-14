Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Kings after losing three in a row. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Trail Blazers 65-37.

The Kings came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Portland 21-60, Sacramento 45-36

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Friday, the Trail Blazers came up short against the Rockets and fell 116-107. Portland has struggled against Houston recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Trail Blazers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Scoot Henderson, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 7 assists, and Dalano Banton, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 108-107 to the Suns. The loss hurts even more since Sacramento was up 70-54 with 7:49 left in the third.

Despite their defeat, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 38 games he's played.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 21-60. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 45-36.

The Trail Blazers must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their 26th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 15-10 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers strolled past the Kings when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 130-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 16.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.