Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Memphis 2-9, San Antonio 3-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $20.25
What to Know
The Grizzlies are 10-0 against the Spurs since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Memphis Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Frost Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Tuesday. Their bruising 134-107 defeat to Los Angeles might stick with them for a while. The Grizzlies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 74-51.
Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 129-120 to Sacramento. The contest was a 62-62 toss-up at halftime, but the Spurs was outscored by the Kings in the second.
The losing side was boosted by Zach Collins, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
Memphis bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-9 record this season.
Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be San Antonio's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-7-1 against the spread).
The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 126-120 victory. Will the Grizzlies repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won all of the games they've played against San Antonio in the last 2 years.
- Mar 17, 2023 - Memphis 126 vs. San Antonio 120
- Jan 11, 2023 - Memphis 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Jan 09, 2023 - Memphis 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Nov 09, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. San Antonio 122
- Mar 30, 2022 - Memphis 112 vs. San Antonio 111
- Feb 28, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- Jan 26, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 31, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- May 19, 2021 - Memphis 100 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. San Antonio 102