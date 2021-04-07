Shaquille O'Neal made a lucky fan's day. In a video posted to Instagram, the Hall of Fame big man was spotted at a jewelry store in Atlanta giving his credit card to man paying for an engagement ring.

The video itself is short, but reveals the entirety of the story as the NBA legend covers the bill and shakes the hand of the man wanting to get the ring.

O'Neal then explained some further details on "Inside the NBA" during a segment about the context surrounding the video itself.

"This happened yesterday," O'Neal said. "So I was in Zales, looking for some loop earrings and I seen the guy come in and he was just so shy and he was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' So I said, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not much for me.

"I didn't mean for that to get out because I don't do it for that. The guy just came in, he was a young kid, hard-working guy and was saying, 'Hey I can come back in the next month, and the next month' like layaway, he puts the money down. So I said, 'Tell your girlfriend I got it. I'll take care of it.' At first, he didn't want to take it and said 'I can't do that' so I said 'Don't worry about it, I do it all the time.' I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all."