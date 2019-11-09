Spurs vs. Celtics: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Spurs vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 5-3; Boston 5-1
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are 7-1 against the Boston Celtics since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boston at 5 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. San Antonio will be hoping to build upon the 115-96 win they picked up against Boston the last time they played in March.
The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, winning 121-112. PF LaMarcus Aldridge had a stellar game for San Antonio as he had 39 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets and carried off a 108-87 win. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Gordon Hayward, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with six assists, and PF Jayson Tatum, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 5-3 and the Celtics to 5-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston.
- Mar 24, 2019 - San Antonio 115 vs. Boston 96
- Dec 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Boston 111
- Dec 08, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Boston 102
- Oct 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 14, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 25, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 01, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Boston 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron doesn't plan on load management
James wants to maximize the time that he has left in the league
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 9 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Rondo expected to debut Sunday
Rajon Rondo has missed the first eight games of the Lakers' season, but he is expected back...
-
Lillard drops 60, but Blazers still lose
Friday's loss was par for the Blazers course despite Damian Lillard's heroics
-
D'Angelo Russell puts up 52 for Warriors
You have to go back to Rick Barry, in 1978, to find the last Warrior to put up a line like...
-
Kyle Lowry suffers fractured left thumb
The Raptors suffered multiple injuries on Friday that could slow them down in the coming weeks
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans