Spurs vs. Celtics: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 5-3; Boston 5-1

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 7-1 against the Boston Celtics since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boston at 5 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. San Antonio will be hoping to build upon the 115-96 win they picked up against Boston the last time they played in March.

The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, winning 121-112. PF LaMarcus Aldridge had a stellar game for San Antonio as he had 39 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets and carried off a 108-87 win. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Gordon Hayward, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with six assists, and PF Jayson Tatum, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 5-3 and the Celtics to 5-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston.