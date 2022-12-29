Who's Playing
New York @ San Antonio
Current Records: New York 18-17; San Antonio 11-23
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the New York Knicks will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first victory since March 2 of last year.
The contest between San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 130-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Josh Richardson wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Richardson finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-121. Center Mitchell Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 120.50 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Jan 10, 2022 - New York 111 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2021 - New York 121 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 13, 2021 - New York 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 02, 2021 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 93
- Nov 23, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. New York 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. New York 111
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
- Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
- Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
- Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
- Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84