Who's Playing

New York @ San Antonio

Current Records: New York 18-17; San Antonio 11-23

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the New York Knicks will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first victory since March 2 of last year.

The contest between San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 130-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Josh Richardson wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Richardson finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-121. Center Mitchell Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 120.50 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 14 games against New York.