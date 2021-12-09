Who's Playing
Denver @ San Antonio
Current Records: Denver 12-12; San Antonio 8-15
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since January 29th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The contest between the Spurs and the New York Knicks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 121-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Derrick White, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The team accrued 64 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 39 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds. Jokic's points were the most he has had all year.
In the teams' previous meeting in October, San Antonio was in the race but had to settle for second with a 102-96 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.62
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio and Denver both have 14 wins in their last 28 games.
- Oct 22, 2021 - Denver 102 vs. San Antonio 96
- Apr 09, 2021 - Denver 121 vs. San Antonio 119
- Apr 07, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. San Antonio 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - San Antonio 119 vs. Denver 109
- Aug 05, 2020 - Denver 132 vs. San Antonio 126
- Feb 10, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. San Antonio 120
- Apr 27, 2019 - Denver 90 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 25, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. Denver 103
- Apr 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. San Antonio 90
- Apr 20, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 18, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. San Antonio 105
- Apr 13, 2019 - San Antonio 101 vs. Denver 96
- Apr 03, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 04, 2019 - San Antonio 104 vs. Denver 103
- Dec 28, 2018 - Denver 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 26, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 23, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. San Antonio 119
- Feb 13, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - San Antonio 106 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 13, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Denver 97
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 05, 2017 - San Antonio 127 vs. Denver 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Dec 26, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Denver 86
- Nov 27, 2015 - San Antonio 91 vs. Denver 80
- Nov 18, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Denver 98