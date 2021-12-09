Who's Playing

Denver @ San Antonio

Current Records: Denver 12-12; San Antonio 8-15

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since January 29th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The contest between the Spurs and the New York Knicks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 121-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Derrick White, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The team accrued 64 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 39 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds. Jokic's points were the most he has had all year.

In the teams' previous meeting in October, San Antonio was in the race but had to settle for second with a 102-96 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.62

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio and Denver both have 14 wins in their last 28 games.