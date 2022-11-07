Who's Playing
Denver @ San Antonio
Current Records: Denver 6-3; San Antonio 5-5
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. The Nuggets won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Denver took their matchup against San Antonio by a conclusive 126-101 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-51. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, seven dimes and five boards.
Denver is now 6-3 while the Spurs sit at 5-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets come into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.80%. Less enviably, San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against San Antonio.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio and Denver both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.
