Through 3 Quarters

The Indiana Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the San Antonio Spurs as the Pacers lead 97-82.

Point guard Duane Washington Jr. (19 points) has been the top scorer for Indiana. San Antonio has been relying on the performance of center Jock Landale, who has 22 points along with five rebounds.

San Antonio has lost 97% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Indiana @ San Antonio

Current Records: Indiana 22-45; San Antonio 26-41

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET March 12 at AT&T Center. San Antonio is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Things were close when the Spurs and the Utah Jazz clashed this past Friday, but San Antonio ultimately edged out the opposition 104-102. It was another big night for San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 27 points in addition to nine rebounds and five steals.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 63-63 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Cleveland Cavaliers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Indiana fell in a 127-124 heartbreaker. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 25 points and nine assists.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 26-41 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 22-45. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.49

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against San Antonio.

Nov 01, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. San Antonio 118

Apr 19, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Indiana 94

Apr 03, 2021 - Indiana 139 vs. San Antonio 133

Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111

Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100

Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96

Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86

Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94

Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99

Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106

Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91

Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92

Injury Report for San Antonio

Jakob Poeltl: Out (Back)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Calf)

Joe Wieskamp: Out (Illness)

Keldon Johnson: Out (Rest)

Romeo Langford: Out (Hamstring)

Devontae Cacok: Out (Heel)

