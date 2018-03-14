Stephen Curry injury update: Still out with ankle injury, to be evaluated March 20
The two-time MVP is trying to make his way back on the court after injuring his ankle in early March
Stephen Curry is the engine that makes the Warriors offense work. He bends defenses the minute he crosses half court, because his shooting can be just that deadly. However, Golden Stat has had to make due playing without its superstar the past couple games due to an ankle injury.
There was hope that Curry would be able to make a quick recovery, but according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Curry will remain out until March 20 while he recovers from his ankle injury. This type of injury is always of concern when it comes to Curry, because of his ankle history.
This has been a frustrating season for Curry. He has been fantastic when he has been on the court, but multiple times this season he has had to sit out with nagging injuries. Obviously he wants to be on the floor and that's where the Warriors want him too, but they also know that it's more important for him to be healthy in the playoffs.
This injury shouldn't be a serious risk to the Warriors' season though. They have managed to survive without Curry so far -- despite two losses since his most recent injury -- and they should be fine until he gets back.
-
Report: Bradley out for regular season
Bradley last played on Feb. 14 and will now sit out for an additional six to eight weeks
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
-
Celtics injuries piling up at worst time
This is all coming at the worst possible time for Boston
-
Drafting top young stars under 25
Four big men get taken early in this draft featuring only players aged 25 and younger
-
Leonard won't return Thursday for Spurs
Leonard was reportedly targeting the date for his first game since Jan. 13
-
Report: Smart's season in doubt?
The Celtics are still awaiting a second opinion on Smart's torn tendon in his right thumb