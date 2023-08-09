Two Phoenix Suns greats will be inducted into the team's coveted Ring of Honor. The team announced on Wednesday that Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire will join a select group comprised of the most impact individuals in the organization's history during the 2023-24 season. Each payer will have their own jersey-retirement ceremony during a regular-season game.

Marion, also known as "The Matrix," spent nine seasons with Phoenix and made four All-Star teams during that span. The two-way forward averaged 18.4 points and 10 rebounds per game as a Sun before stints with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Needless to say, his best years were spent in Arizona.

"This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way," said Marion. "The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor."

Stoudemire, like Marion, was drafted by the Suns. The big man kicked off his pro career on a high note by winning Rookie of the Year in 2003. He went on to make six All-Star teams. Stoudemire averaged 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game with Phoenix before leaving for New York as a free agent in 2010. He credits the Suns for giving him his best NBA seasons.

"I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted," said Stoudemire. "My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me.

Marion's No. 31 jersey and Stoudemire's No. 32 jersey will be retired