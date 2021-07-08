Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 0-1; Phoenix 1-0

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will brawl for championship honors at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Suns will be strutting in after a victory while the Milwaukee Bucks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Milwaukee is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Suns took down Milwaukee 118-105. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 32 points and nine assists.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the contest with a 49% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Milwaukee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ABC Stream: fuboTV (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $680.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 13 games against Phoenix.