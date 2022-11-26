Who's Playing
Utah @ Phoenix
Current Records: Utah 12-9; Phoenix 12-6
What to Know
This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.71 points per game. They and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Footprint Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like the Jazz's 134-133 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Utah received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 129-118 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. Center Deandre Ayton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Phoenix, posting a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all year.
Utah is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 12-6 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Phoenix 133
- Apr 08, 2022 - Phoenix 111 vs. Utah 105
- Feb 27, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 26, 2022 - Phoenix 105 vs. Utah 97
- Jan 24, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Utah 109
- Apr 30, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 07, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Utah 113
- Dec 31, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Utah 95
- Apr 11, 2020 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Feb 24, 2020 - Phoenix 131 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 28, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Phoenix 95
- Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86
- Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Mar 17, 2016 - Phoenix 0 vs. Utah 0
- Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 21, 2015 - Phoenix 0 vs. Utah 0