Who's Playing

Utah @ Phoenix

Current Records: Utah 12-9; Phoenix 12-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.71 points per game. They and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Footprint Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like the Jazz's 134-133 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Utah received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 129-118 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. Center Deandre Ayton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Phoenix, posting a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all year.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 12-6 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.