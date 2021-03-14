Who's Playing

Indiana @ Phoenix

Current Records: Indiana 16-20; Phoenix 25-11

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET March 13 at PHX Arena. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 105-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Justin Holiday had a rough night: he played for 33 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at the half for Phoenix and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday, but Phoenix stepped up in the second half for a 127-121 win. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 35 points and eight assists along with five boards.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Indiana's defeat took them down to 16-20 while Phoenix's victory pulled them up to 25-11. If the Suns want to win this past Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping Indiana's point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.

Jan 09, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Indiana 117

Aug 06, 2020 - Phoenix 114 vs. Indiana 99

Jan 22, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Phoenix 87

Jan 15, 2019 - Indiana 131 vs. Phoenix 97

Nov 27, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 104

Jan 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 101

Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 120 vs. Phoenix 97

Dec 07, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 94

Nov 18, 2016 - Phoenix 116 vs. Indiana 96

Jan 19, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Phoenix 94

Jan 12, 2016 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 97

Injury Report for Phoenix

Devin Booker: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Cameron Johnson: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Indiana