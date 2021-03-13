Who's Playing

Indiana @ Phoenix

Current Records: Indiana 16-20; Phoenix 25-11

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET March 13 at PHX Arena. The Pacers will be seeking to avenge the 125-117 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 9th.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 105-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Justin Holiday had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at the half for Phoenix and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but Phoenix stepped up in the second half for a 127-121 win. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 35 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 25-11 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 16-20. If Phoenix want to win Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping the Pacers' point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points and six assists along with seven boards, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.