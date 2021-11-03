Through 3 Quarters

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but the Pelicans are ahead of the Phoenix Suns 82-80.

New Orleans has been led by center Jonas Valanciunas, who so far has posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards along with two blocks. A double-double would be Valanciunas' sixth in a row.

Small forward Mikal Bridges (19 points) has been the top scorer for Phoenix. Mikal Bridges is close to surpassing his season high of 21.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 1-6; Phoenix 2-3

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Footprint Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to right the ship.

New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 123-117 to the New York Knicks. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 13 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Suns bagged a 101-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday. Phoenix got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Devin Booker out in front picking up 27 points and nine assists.

New Orleans is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in February, New Orleans lost to Phoenix at home by a decisive 132-114 margin. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.99

Odds

The Suns are a big 10-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Payne: Out (Hamstring)

Deandre Ayton: Out (Lower Leg)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New Orleans