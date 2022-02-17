Through 3 Quarters

The Houston Rockets are one quarter away from solidifying a big victory for the organization. They currently hold a 95-89 lead over the Phoenix Suns.

Center Alperen Sengun has led the way so far for Houston, as he has dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Sengun does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Phoenix has been relying on center Deandre Ayton, who has 21 points along with eight boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who has 18 points and four assists in addition to two blocks. A double-double would be Ayton's third in a row.

This is the first time the Rockets have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Houston 15-41; Phoenix 47-10

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Houston will head out on the road to face off against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.61 points per matchup.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 135-101 bruising that Houston suffered against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-53. The top scorers for Houston were small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (16 points), small forward Jae'Sean Tate (14 points), and shooting guard Eric Gordon (14 points).

Meanwhile, the Suns picked up a 103-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 26 points, and point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 dimes along with five boards. That's the fifth consecutive game in which Paul has had at least 11 assists.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Houston's loss took them down to 15-41 while Phoenix's win pulled them up to 47-10. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.77

Odds

The Suns are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.

Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89

Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111

Apr 12, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Houston 120

Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130

Jan 20, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Houston 103

Feb 07, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Houston 91

Dec 21, 2019 - Houston 139 vs. Phoenix 125

Dec 07, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Phoenix 109

Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113

Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102

Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110

Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103

Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102

Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95

Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116

Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116

Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102

Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115

Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111

Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115

Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100

Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Landry Shamet: Out (Ankle)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston