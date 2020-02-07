Suns vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Suns vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Phoenix
Current Records: Houston 33-18; Phoenix 20-31
What to Know
The Houston Rockets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Houston is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
It was all tied up 63-63 at the half for the Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but the Rockets stepped up in the second half for a 121-111 victory. It was another big night for Houston's point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 41 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, falling 116-108. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks, and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Ayton.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Houston is now 33-18 while Phoenix sits at 20-31. Houston is 21-11 after wins this season, and Phoenix is 14-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.76
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sixers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000...
-
Mavericks vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Mavericks vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
The weird story of Ben Simmons' defense
Statistically speaking, the Sixers' defense has been markedly better without Simmons for almost...
-
Jazz vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Jazz vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Westbrook kills Lakers with small lineup
We'll see if this is sustainable, but for at least one game Houston's 'little' experiment was...
-
Giannis makes history in win vs. Sixers
Giannis finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in the win
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant