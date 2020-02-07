Suns vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Houston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Houston 33-18; Phoenix 20-31

What to Know

The Houston Rockets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Houston is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Phoenix is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

It was all tied up 63-63 at the half for the Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but the Rockets stepped up in the second half for a 121-111 victory. It was another big night for Houston's point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 41 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, falling 116-108. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks, and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Ayton.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston is now 33-18 while Phoenix sits at 20-31. Houston is 21-11 after wins this season, and Phoenix is 14-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.76

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

