Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Phoenix
Current Records: Minnesota 39-37; Phoenix 40-35
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.04 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Phoenix Suns. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, sneaking past 119-115. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Jazz on the road on Monday as they won 117-103. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 24 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Suns in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 121-116 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $110.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
