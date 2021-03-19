Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Phoenix

Current Records: Minnesota 10-31; Phoenix 26-13

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per game. They and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 19 at PHX Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 123-119 win over Phoenix on Thursday. Small forward Anthony Edwards (42 points) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (41 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 10-31 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 26-13. Karl-Anthony Towns will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 41 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Phoenix's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a big 11-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won ten out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.