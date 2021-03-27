Who's Playing

Boston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Boston 22-23; Oklahoma City 19-25

What to Know

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET March 27 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Boston will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Celtics proved too difficult a challenge. Boston took their contest against Milwaukee 122-114. Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 34 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Thunder came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 116-107. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of point guard Theo Maledon, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Boston and Oklahoma City were neck-and-neck, but Boston came up empty-handed after a 105-104 defeat. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last ten games against Oklahoma City.