Who's Playing
Utah @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Utah 31-32; Oklahoma City 28-34
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Oklahoma City will stay at home another game and welcome Utah at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Paycom Center. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.77 points per contest.
OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the defeat, OKC had strong showings from small forward Jalen Williams, who had 24 points and seven assists, and point guard Josh Giddey, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell to the San Antonio Spurs 102-94. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Utah.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Utah 120 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Apr 06, 2022 - Utah 137 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 06, 2022 - Utah 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 24, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Oct 20, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- May 14, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Apr 13, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89