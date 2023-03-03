Who's Playing

Utah @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Utah 31-32; Oklahoma City 28-34

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Oklahoma City will stay at home another game and welcome Utah at 8 p.m. ET March 3 at Paycom Center. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.77 points per contest.

OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the defeat, OKC had strong showings from small forward Jalen Williams, who had 24 points and seven assists, and point guard Josh Giddey, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell to the San Antonio Spurs 102-94. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Utah.