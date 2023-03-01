Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-33; Oklahoma City 28-33
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.94 points per contest. They and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Paycom Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the game is anything like Oklahoma City's 133-130 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Lakers ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played on Tuesday, losing 121-109. Point guard Dennis Schroder had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, the Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 123-117 to the Sacramento Kings. Small forward Jalen Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
