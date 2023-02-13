Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New Orleans 29-28; Oklahoma City 27-28

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Paycom Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 128-125 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

OKC netted a 138-129 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-man wrecking crew for the Thunder, picking up 44 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 118-107 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. New Orleans was down 101-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 25 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 27-28 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 29-28. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, OKC hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.