Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: New Orleans 29-28; Oklahoma City 27-28
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Paycom Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 128-125 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
OKC netted a 138-129 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-man wrecking crew for the Thunder, picking up 44 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 118-107 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. New Orleans was down 101-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 25 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 27-28 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 29-28. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, OKC hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 23, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Nov 28, 2022 - New Orleans 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 15, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 29, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103