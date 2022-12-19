Who's Playing
Portland @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Portland 17-13; Oklahoma City 12-18
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.97 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Paycom Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma City proved too difficult a challenge. The Thunder secured a 115-109 W over Memphis. Oklahoma City's small forward Luguentz Dort looked sharp as he had 24 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road this past Saturday as they won 107-95. Portland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 32 points, and point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 98-94. Will Oklahoma City repeat their success, or does Portland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.
- Apr 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Portland 131
- Feb 04, 2022 - Oklahoma City 96 vs. Portland 93
- Jan 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 03, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Feb 16, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90