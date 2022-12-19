Who's Playing

Portland @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Portland 17-13; Oklahoma City 12-18

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.97 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Paycom Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma City proved too difficult a challenge. The Thunder secured a 115-109 W over Memphis. Oklahoma City's small forward Luguentz Dort looked sharp as he had 24 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road this past Saturday as they won 107-95. Portland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 32 points, and point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 98-94. Will Oklahoma City repeat their success, or does Portland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.