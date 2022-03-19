Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Minnesota

Current Records: Milwaukee 44-26; Minnesota 41-30

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 5 p.m. ET March 19 at Target Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Minnesota made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and carried off a 124-104 win. With the Timberwolves ahead 67-46 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge as he had 30 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Sacramento Kings 135-126 on Wednesday. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Khris Middleton, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 36 points and ten boards. Antetokounmpo's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Minnesota up to 41-30 and the Bucks to 44-26. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.2 on average. Milwaukee is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 114.9. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $127.92

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.