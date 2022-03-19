Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Minnesota
Current Records: Milwaukee 44-26; Minnesota 41-30
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 5 p.m. ET March 19 at Target Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Minnesota made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and carried off a 124-104 win. With the Timberwolves ahead 67-46 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge as he had 30 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Sacramento Kings 135-126 on Wednesday. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Khris Middleton, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 36 points and ten boards. Antetokounmpo's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Minnesota up to 41-30 and the Bucks to 44-26. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.2 on average. Milwaukee is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in the league at 114.9. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $127.92
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.
- Oct 27, 2021 - Minnesota 113 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 14, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 139 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Minnesota 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Minnesota 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 04, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Minnesota 85