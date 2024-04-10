3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 106-91.

The Pacers came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Indiana 45-34, Toronto 25-53

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Raptors fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 130-122 victory over the Wizards on Sunday.

The Raptors' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kelly Olynyk, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 117-115 victory over the Heat on Sunday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds, and T.J. McConnell, who scored 22 points along with five assists.

Toronto's win ended an eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 25-53. As for Indiana, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 45-34.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers when the teams last played back in February, winning 130-122. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Raptors still be able to contain Mathurin? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

Series History

Toronto and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.