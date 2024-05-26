The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are battling in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals, and the top-seeded Celtics are just one win away from the NBA Finals. Boston, winners of 64 games in the regular season, took care of business at home to start the series and just became the first team to beat the Pacers in Indiana -- they had won six previous home games -- during this postseason. The Celtics will go for the sweep on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury as his status for Monday is still up in the air. Haliburton, the catalyst of the high-powered Pacers offense, hurt his hamstring in the Game 2 loss on Thursday.

Boston's all-around effort on Saturday was punctuated by Jrue Holiday's go-ahead and-one layup with just under 40 seconds left. All five of Boston's starters scored in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum's 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In Haliburton's absence, Andrew Nembhard had the game of his career with a 32-point, nine-assist performance, making several clutch plays along the way. Pascal Siakam added 22 points and T.J. McConnell put up 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Celtics vs. Pacers schedule, scores

Celtics vs. Pacers, Game 4

Where to watch

Time: 8 p.m ET | Date: Monday, May 27

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC

Storylines

Celtics: Perhaps the biggest question for the Celtics is when Kristaps Porzingis will return to action. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the big man, who has been out since Game 4 of the first round due to a calf strain, could return as soon as Game 4 of this series, but there has been no official word from the team. Now that they're up 3-0, it would not be a surprise if the Celtics take a cautious approach.

Pacers: It appears as though the Pacers will once again be without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who left Game 2 early with a hamstring injury and missed Game 3. While they played admirably without him, it's fair to wonder if Andrew Nembhard can repeat his career-best performance, in which he put up 32 points and nine assists in their Game 3 defeat. If he cannot, it's very hard to see how the Pacers can keep their season alive.

Prediction

If the Pacers couldn't win either Game 1 or Game 3, what game are they going to win? The Pick: Celtics -7.5

-- Jack Maloney