Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Miami 11-9, Toronto 9-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 119-106 to New York.

Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, Miami lost to Indiana at home by a decisive 144-129 margin on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Jimmy Butler, who scored 33 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 9-11 and New York to 12-7.

As for their next game, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Miami.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.