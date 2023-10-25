Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Minnesota 0-0, Toronto 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Toronto Raptors. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Scotiabank Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be field goal percentage, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Timberwolves finished last season ranked third overall in field goal percentage, having averaged 49.2% per game. The Raptors, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 27th at 46%.

Looking back to last season, the Timberwolves finished on the right side of .500 (42-40), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Raptors wound up balanced, finishing 41-41.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-42 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves ended up a good deal behind the Raptors when the teams last played back in March, losing 122-107. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.