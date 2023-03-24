Who's Playing

Chicago @ Portland

Current Records: Chicago 34-38; Portland 32-40

What to Know

This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.08 points per matchup. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Chicago's 129-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Trail Blazers strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 127-115. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Bulls on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 116-91 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-48. Shooting guard Zach LaVine wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; LaVine finished with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 34 minutes on the court.

Portland is now 32-40 while Chicago sits at 34-38. The Trail Blazers are 13-18 after wins this season, and the Bulls are 16-21 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chicago.