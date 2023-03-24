Who's Playing
Chicago @ Portland
Current Records: Chicago 34-38; Portland 32-40
What to Know
This Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.08 points per matchup. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Chicago's 129-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Trail Blazers strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 127-115. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Bulls on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 116-91 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-48. Shooting guard Zach LaVine wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; LaVine finished with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 34 minutes on the court.
Portland is now 32-40 while Chicago sits at 34-38. The Trail Blazers are 13-18 after wins this season, and the Bulls are 16-21 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Chicago 129 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 30, 2022 - Chicago 130 vs. Portland 116
- Nov 17, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 30, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Chicago 122
- Jan 05, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Portland 108
- Nov 29, 2019 - Portland 107 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 25, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 27, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 09, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 01, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 120
- Dec 05, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 15, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Portland 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Nov 24, 2015 - Chicago 93 vs. Portland 88