Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Portland

Current Records: Atlanta 25-25; Portland 23-26

What to Know

This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.56 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Atlanta and Portland are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

The Hawks came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 120-113. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Young has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Rip City and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 123-105. Point guard Damian Lillard (30 points) was the top scorer for Portland. The contest made it Damian Lillard's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland and Atlanta both have seven wins in their last 14 games.