Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Portland
Current Records: Atlanta 25-25; Portland 23-26
What to Know
This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.56 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Atlanta and Portland are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
The Hawks came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 120-113. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Young has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, the game between Rip City and the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 123-105. Point guard Damian Lillard (30 points) was the top scorer for Portland. The contest made it Damian Lillard's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland and Atlanta both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 14, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Portland 113
- Jan 03, 2022 - Portland 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- May 03, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 16, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 29, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 10, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 29, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Atlanta 98
- Jan 26, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 05, 2018 - Portland 110 vs. Atlanta 89
- Dec 30, 2017 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 89
- Mar 18, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Feb 13, 2017 - Atlanta 109 vs. Portland 104
- Jan 20, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Portland 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Portland 97